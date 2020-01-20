This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 20 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo and Micheál to go head-to-head in Pat Kenny TV debate this Wednesday

It comes after a Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll put Fianna Fáil on 32% of the vote.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 20 Jan 2020, 12:03 PM
1 hour ago 4,471 Views 47 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4972205
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will go head-to-head this Wednesday in the first televised leaders’ debate of the general election campaign. 

The 75-minute debate between the two leaders will air live on Virgin Media One on Wednesday at 9.30pm and will be moderated by Pat Kenny. 

It comes after a Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll put Fianna Fáil on 32% of the vote with Fine Gael languishing behind on just 20% support. In the previous poll, both parties were neck and neck. 

Speaking to reporters yesterday, the Taoiseach said: “I think the opinion poll demonstrates that there is a real risk a real danger that we haven’t seen before that government after the next election.

“And I would really hate to see that happen because it would mean the country falling backwards. And we know what happens every time Fianna Fáil gets into power, it ends badly. It ends with a boom and a bust at ends with unemployment and what else having to wave our friends off at airports when they’re forced to emigrate.”

The Fianna Fáil leader, meanwhile, said yesterday that his party had made mistakes in the past but that he and his colleagues have learned from those mistakes.

The poll – published by the Sunday Times – was conducted with 923 face-to-face interviews between 2-14 January. The election was called by Varadkar on 14 January. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.3%.

The poll comes after a tumultuous start to 2020 for the government, after the sustained criticism over the planned RIC commemoration and the trolley crisis in hospitals reaching record levels. 

For Fianna Fáil it’s a timely boost less than three weeks out from the general election on Saturday 8 February.

Virgin Media One will also host a multi-party Leaders’ Debate moderated by Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates on Thursday 30 January.

The leaders of the seven main political parties have been invited to take part in the debate. 

RTÉ, meanwhile, is set to broadcast two live debates in the run up to the general election, but Sinn Féin has claimed the broadcaster has “fail[ed] to live up to its responsibilities” as one of the debates will feature just Fine Gael leader Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Martin. 

The heads of the two largest parties are set to set to clash on Prime Time on 4 February while The Claire Byrne Live Leaders Debate a week earlier will feature the leaders of a number of political parties debate in front of a live audience.

Party leaders will also face Bryan Dobson in a series of interviews to be broadcast at 7pm on RTÉ One throughout the campaign.

With reporting by Sean Murray

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (47)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie