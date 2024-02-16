Advertisement
Shamrock Rovers’ Dylan Watts and Robbie Benson of Dundalk. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
SSE Airtricity League

Shamrock Rovers rally to deny Dundalk victory as Bohemians and Sligo also share spoils

It was an eventful evening as the SSE Airtricity League got underway for 2024.
Bohemians 2 Sligo Rovers 2

FANS OF BOHEMIANS and Sligo Rovers ran the full gambit of Friday night-patented emotions at Dalymount Park tonight, at the end of which the teams left with a point each and supporters were reminded why they hate to love this thing so much. 

Bohs took the lead in the first five minutes through Sten Reinkort and salvaged it from Sligo in second-half injury time courtesy of James Clarke, having trailed at half-time to goals from Reece Hutchinson and Fabrice Hartmann. Both sides arguably did more to lose the game than win it: a draw was a fair result. 

james-clarke Bohemians' James Clarke [file photo]. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Shamrock Rovers 1 Dundalk 1

In what is usually billed as Christmas Day for League of Ireland fans, a bumper crowd of 7,610 finally got to unwrap their present in front of the RTE cameras as four-in-a-row champions Shamrock Rovers began the defence of their title at home to a new-look Dundalk with a hard fought 1-1 draw.

With 11 new faces through the Oriel Park door, it was a case of learning on the job for Stephen O’Donnell’s men. New striker Jamie Gullan converted a fine first-half free kick to give them the lead before veteran Hoops frontman Aaron Greene was introduced at the break and levelled to deny the Lilywhites.

