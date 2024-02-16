Shamrock Rovers rally to deny Dundalk victory as Bohemians and Sligo also share spoils

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Bohemians 2 Sligo Rovers 2

FANS OF BOHEMIANS and Sligo Rovers ran the full gambit of Friday night-patented emotions at Dalymount Park tonight, at the end of which the teams left with a point each and supporters were reminded why they hate to love this thing so much.

Bohs took the lead in the first five minutes through Sten Reinkort and salvaged it from Sligo in second-half injury time courtesy of James Clarke, having trailed at half-time to goals from Reece Hutchinson and Fabrice Hartmann. Both sides arguably did more to lose the game than win it: a draw was a fair result.

Bohemians' James Clarke [file photo]. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Advertisement

Shamrock Rovers 1 Dundalk 1

In what is usually billed as Christmas Day for League of Ireland fans, a bumper crowd of 7,610 finally got to unwrap their present in front of the RTE cameras as four-in-a-row champions Shamrock Rovers began the defence of their title at home to a new-look Dundalk with a hard fought 1-1 draw.

With 11 new faces through the Oriel Park door, it was a case of learning on the job for Stephen O’Donnell’s men. New striker Jamie Gullan converted a fine first-half free kick to give them the lead before veteran Hoops frontman Aaron Greene was introduced at the break and levelled to deny the Lilywhites.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!