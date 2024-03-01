Gardaí investigating after League of Ireland player allegedly asked to participate in spot fixing

THE LEAGUE OF Ireland has said it is aware of a Garda investigation into an alleged incident of a player being approached to take place in spot fixing.

In a statement today, the League said the player rejected the offer immediately.

“The League of Ireland can confirm it is aware of an An Garda Síochána operation involving a member of the public after a player in the League of Ireland was allegedly approached and immediately rejected an offer to participate in spot fixing,” the statement said.

Spot fixing is the practice of fixing a certain aspect of a sporting game in an attempt to ensure a certain result in a bet.

The League said it would like to “thank and praise the player who immediately reported the incident in accordance with the integrity workshops delivered by the FAI to every team in advance of the each season”.

It also thanked the PFA Ireland, the player’s club and An Garda Síochána for their assistance on the matter.