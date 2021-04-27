#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 27 April 2021
iPhone users can now top up their Leap cards from their phones

The Android app has been around since 2016.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 1:20 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority has released the Leap Top-Up App for iPhone users. 

Users with the iPhone 7 or newer can now download the app rom the Apple App Store and will no longer have to detour to a shop or ticket machine to load credit or ticket products bought earlier online.

While most Android users have been able to top-up using the app since 2016, it was not until October 2019 that Apple unlocked the ability for third-party apps to access the on-board NFC for iPhone 7 and newer devices, with the release of iOS 13.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Transport Authority, Anne Graham said she was happy that the rollout is happening, especially during a pandemic.

“We expect that the Apple app will be just as popular as the Android app. At the moment Android top-ups account for 30% of all TFI Leap Card top-ups. 

 “In light of Covid-19, the ability to top-up from anywhere at any time from the comfort of your own home will be a welcomed function for public transport users across the TFI network. Paying for your fare using the TFI Leap Card continues to be the safest way to complete your journey as restrictions are eased”.

To use the app, you simply touch the TFI Leap Card against your phone.

The iOS app has been in real-live customer testing for the last number of months and the National Transport Authority (NTA) says that the feedback has been very positive so far.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

