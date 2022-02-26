Man (60s) dies following road crash in Cork

A MAN HAS died following a crash in Cork.

The man, aged in his 60s, was driving a van which struck a pillar on the N71 at the entrance to a home in the village of Leap in west Cork yesterday morning at 11.30am.

Advertisement

Gardaí said he was seriously injured and was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he passed away overnight.

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the collision.

Gardaí in Clonakilty are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the N71 Skibbereen and Clonakilty road yesterday morning between 11.00am and 11.30am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to contact Gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

People with information are also being urged to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.