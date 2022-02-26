#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 26 February 2022
Man (60s) dies following road crash in Cork

The crash happened yesterday morning in the village of Leap.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 26 Feb 2022, 2:31 PM
6 minutes ago 749 Views 0 Comments
A MAN HAS died following a crash in Cork. 

The man, aged in his 60s, was driving a van which struck a pillar on the N71 at the entrance to a home in the village of Leap in west Cork yesterday morning at 11.30am.

Gardaí said he was seriously injured and was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he passed away overnight.

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the collision.

Gardaí in Clonakilty are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the N71 Skibbereen and Clonakilty road yesterday morning between 11.00am and 11.30am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to contact Gardaí.

People with information are also being urged to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Eoghan Dalton
