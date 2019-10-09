This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 9 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pro-Brexit group apologises and deletes 'xenophobic' tweet targeting Germany's Merkel

The tweet featured an image of Merkel and invoked Britain’s wartime victories.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 11:08 AM
12 minutes ago 1,380 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4843710
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

PRO-BREXIT CAMPAIGN group Leave.EU has apologised for tweeting an image of German Chancellor Angela Merkel that one MP later described as “xenophobic bile”. 

The image, condemned by cross-party MPs in the UK, was reminiscent of wartime propaganda and read: “We didn’t win two world wars to be pushed around by a Kraut,” alongside a photo of Merkel stood with her arm raised. 

“Angela Merkel’s demand that Britain leaves Northern Ireland to rot inside the customs union is reprehensible and shows the true colours of our supposed ‘European allies’,” it said. 

The tweet was later deleted.

The uproar came after a Downing Street source said Merkel’s demands for Northern Ireland after Brexit had made a deal “essentially impossible“.

In response to the image, Labour MP David Lammy tweeted: “Dear Germany and the EU, please accept our apologies and do not be fooled into thinking Leave EU’s xenophobic bile is representative of the UK.

“A clear majority of Brits now oppose Brexit in all its forms. A vast, young and vibrant pro-EU movement in Britain stands with you.”

Michael Gove, the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, dissociated himself from “any sort of racist or demeaning language towards Germany” and said he had reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to friendship at a German day of national unity event at the country’s embassy last week.

“The Germans are our friends and our allies, and Germany is a great country,” he told MPs, according to The Guardian. 

Businessman and co-founder of the Leave.EU campaign group Arron Banks issued an apology for the tweet this morning, despite initially defending the image. 

“The Leave.EU team went too far yesterday but the real outrage is the German suggestion that Northern Ireland be separated from the UK,” Banks tweeted. 

“As a result we will delete the post and apologise accordingly…on reflection the point could have been made better.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie