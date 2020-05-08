This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 8 May, 2020
  • Minister for Education Joe McHugh is expected to announce this afternoon that the Leaving Cert will be cancelled.
  • This follows a meeting of Cabinet, in which the issue was discussed. 
  • Meetings have been held in recent days by the Department of Education and Skills with a range of stakeholders, including representatives of students, parents, teachers, the State Examinations Commission, the National Educational Psychological Service and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment.
  • In an earlier statement, a department spokesperson said the advisory group “continued its discussions on the practicalities of holding the Leaving Certificate examinations, given the constraints of social distancing and other measures that may be required, based on the available medical advice”.
  • The group also discussed alternative assessment models, and received updates on the measures that have been put in place to support students’ wellbeing.

Opposition politicians have already been responding to reports that the Leaving Cert will be cancelled.

Labour Party whip Duncan Smith has written to the Business Committee today seeking an urgent early sitting of the Dáil next week on Tuesday so the Minister for Education can take questions on the Leaving Cert as he isn’t due in the Dáil until late Thursday afternoon – nearly a week on from today. 

016 NO FEE Gov Brief The eyes of thousands of Leaving Cert students are on Minister for Education Joe McHugh. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

We could be waiting a while it seems…

There have been days and weeks of questions, worries and concerns about how exactly the Leaving Certificate would be facilitated in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

It was earlier this month that Fianna Fáil called for the cancellation of the exams, asking the government to work on “fair alternatives” to the test. 

In recent days, pressure has only grown. A survey by the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union suggested that the majority of students favoured cancelling the exams, while the issue has dominated the airwaves in the last week. 

This morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that a proposal would be brought forward to Cabinet relating to the Leaving Cert exams by Minister for Education Joe McHugh. 

Speaking to Newstalk’s The Pat Kenny Show, Varadkar said McHugh will issue a statement on this decision this afternoon. 

“So much uncertainty has been created by this pandemic and we want to be able to give [students] the certainty that they will be able to start college or an apprenticeship or whatever they decide to do in October, in Autumn of this year,” Varadkar said. 

There’s been somewhat feverish speculation about the cancellation of the Leaving Cert exams since reports emerged last night.   

You can read the full piece here

Hi, Dominic McGrath here. I’ll be with you for the afternoon as Minister for Education Joe McHugh makes an announcement about the fate of the Leaving Cert amid much speculation that it will be cancelled. 

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

