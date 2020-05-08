12 mins ago

Opposition politicians have already been responding to reports that the Leaving Cert will be cancelled.

Labour Party whip Duncan Smith has written to the Business Committee today seeking an urgent early sitting of the Dáil next week on Tuesday so the Minister for Education can take questions on the Leaving Cert as he isn’t due in the Dáil until late Thursday afternoon – nearly a week on from today.

The eyes of thousands of Leaving Cert students are on Minister for Education Joe McHugh. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie