Leaving Cert: Government 'actively planning' for exams with alternative option to be available for students, says Minister

THE DEPARTMENT OF Education is to actively plan for the holding of the Leaving Cert but will also plan a “corresponding measure” that can be offered to students.

Minister Norma Foley has said that this measure will be “different to examinations” but would be run by the State Examinations Commission.

The minister says that she aims to give details to students “as quickly as possible” about how the Leaving Cert will be held and the new measure to be offered to students.

“We will be actively planning both to hold the Leaving Certificate examinations, and to put in place a corresponding measure that can also be offered to students,” the minister said in a statement this evening.

The minister said the new measure will not be the same as last year’s calculated grades system and will have “new features”.

“Any corresponding measure should have the confidence of the education partners. Last year a process was put in place that involved schools generating estimated marks and the application of a national standardisation process. This allowed students to progress. Any corresponding measure this year would need to incorporate new features,” the minister said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“In particular, the State Examinations Commission will need to be given the necessary legal powers to run the process. It will also need to provide more comprehensively for students studying outside school. Recognition of the skills and competences associated with orals, practicals and coursework should also form a clearer part of any such measure.”

More to follow