Leaving Cert plan confirmed: Students can opt for written exams in June or calculated grades

LEAVING CERT STUDENTS are to be given the option not to sit exams and instead apply for a calculated grade accredited by the State Examinations Commission.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said this evening that the proposals offered “a system that is fair and that provides the opportunity for real progression for students”.

Under the plan, students who decide to take an exam will receive whichever result is higher between their calculated grade and the result from the written exam.

The overall result will be given on the day of the results and students will not receive the calculate grade before they sit their exam.

Subject to public health advice, it is envisaged that the Leaving Cert exams will take place during the traditional period in June. The timetable will be published tomorrow by the State Examinations Commission.

Junior Cert examinations will not take place, allowing greater physical space for Leaving Cert students to sit the exams.

Oral and practical elements will also go ahead and will form part of the Leaving Cert exams for those who decide to take the exams. Orals and practicals are to take place over a number of days “during the Easter vacation or shortly after”.

The department notes however that “in some subjects” practical exams won’t be possible and says revised schedules will be provided in the coming weeks.

Coursework that forms part of exams will also proceed with the SEC to provide “additional time” for this to take place.

The minister said this evening that collection of data to determine calculated grades will be taken “right up until the end of May”.

She added that more details and guidance on the process are to be published in the coming weeks.

“All stakeholders have worked extremely hard to get to this point. I have listened carefully to all, and we have worked together to find solutions. Students and parents have been clear on the need for both clarity and choice which I believe his decision gives them,” she said.

As requested by the student representatives we explored thoroughly the option of providing the SEC-Accredited Grades to students in advance of the written examinations, but this option is not possible.

“I am conscious that many students are concerned that they have not covered the full curriculum for their subjects in class, due to the interruption of in-person learning caused by the pandemic. Everyone wants a system that is fair and that provides the opportunity for real progression for students,” the minister added.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Six One News this evening, the minister spoke about the wider reopening of schools, saying she hopes for a phased return including Leaving Cert students from the beginning of March.

“Obviously that is very much again on the understanding of public health and the agreement of public health advice,” she said.

Foley briefed teaching unions on the plans this afternoon after outlining the proposals at a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Education.

It comes after intense discussions followed the decision of the Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland (ASTI) to pull out of talks on the Leaving Cert last week.

Tanya Ward, the chief executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance, said the approach for the Leaving Cert is likely to result in the “best outcomes for young people”.

Sinn Féin’s education spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD welcomed the move toward offering a choice for students, saying students should be commended for their “campaigning and advocacy”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Labour spokesperson for education Aodhán Ó Ríordáin TD has said it’s important for people in politics to “row in behind” this decision.

- With reporting by Christina Finn