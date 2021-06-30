#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 30 June 2021
Advertisement

Leaving Cert 2022: Students will again have more exam choice due to Covid disruption

Additional choice was incorporated in Junior and Leaving Cert exams this year and will again next year.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 30 Jun 2021, 2:17 PM
1 hour ago 3,179 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5481588
Leaving Cert choice to be increased (File photo)
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Leaving Cert choice to be increased (File photo)
Leaving Cert choice to be increased (File photo)
Image: Rollingnews.ie

NEXT YEAR’S LEAVING and Junior Cert exams will also incorporate additional choice for students to account for the disruption faced by students due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For this year’s State exams, the format of the written exams was adjusted to provide additional choice to students.

These adjustments were confirmed in December of last year and the Department of Education said today that the changes to the 2022 exams will be “similar”.

A revised document with changes to reflect syllabus content specific to the 2022 State Examinations will be published next month.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said that students heading into their final year next year “had a difficult year and it is important that we acknowledge this”.

There is to be no change to the overall length of the exams but Foley told RTÉ’s News at One this afternoon that students will have more time to finish their papers.

Related Reads

08.06.21 Leaving Cert students praised for ‘resilience and goodwill’ ahead of exams
02.06.21 Leaving Cert 2021: Results to be delayed until September for second year in a row

The Department of Education also confirmed that there will again be an alternative set of Leaving Certificate examinations next year following the main exams for students who could not sit their exams due to close family bereavement, Covid-19 illness or “certain other categories of serious illness to be determined”.

There will be no second running of Junior Cert exams.

This year, students had a choice of whether to sit an exam in each subject or receive a calculated grade, to be known this year as an SEC-Accredited Grade. Students who opted to sit an exam will receive whatever result is higher between the two.

Asked today whether the Accredited Grades option would be in place next year, Foley said there was “no plan” for calculated grades but that the government was “ruling nothing in and nothing out”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie