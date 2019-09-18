Almost 3,000 Leaving Cert exam results upgraded during this year's appeals process

ALMOST 3,000 LEAVING Certificate exam results have been upgraded after students successfully had their papers rechecked.

Appeal applications were made by 9,049 candidates against 16,965 individual results.

The number of individual subject appeals has increased by 87.5% from 9,087 in 2018.

During the appeals process, the marking of each individual candidate’s work is fully review question by question using the original marking scheme.

The review is carried out by a different examiner to the one who originally marked the work.

In total, this year’s appeals process has lead to the award of 2,916 upgrades in respect of the 16,965 appeals received, marking a total of 17.2% of all appeals received.

These upgrades represent 0.7% of all the Leaving Certificate grades awarded this year.

There were two downgrades awarded in the appeals process this year.

Overall, the most upgrades were awarded to higher-level subjects. These include biology (392), mathematics (325), Irish (256), English (240) and French (205).

Maths appeals

On the foot of an issue raised during the appeals process this year, a revision to the marking scheme for the High Level Mathematics Paper 1 was approved by the chief examiner.

As a result of the revision, the SEC has reexamined all High Level Mathematics Paper 1 scripts were the marks awarded could have made a difference to the grade achieved in their examination.

In the case of candidates who appealed their exam results, this has been dealt with as part of the normal appeals process.

The SEC has also reviewed an additional 30 Higher Level Mathematics scripts where candidates were within one mark of the next grade. This has led to 26 candidates who had not appealed their results now receiving an upgrade.

Separately, the SEC quality assurance checks have resulted in 19 candidates, who had not appealed their result, receiving an upgrade.

Candidates may now opt to view their remarked examination scripts.

If still unhappy, they can refer their appeal to a panel of Independent Appeal Scrutineers, who are fully independent of the staff and management of the State Examination Commission (SEC) and the marking teams.

Those who wish to view with remarked scripts much complete the application form which is available with the appeals results online and to return it directly to the SEC before 5pm on Monday 23 September.

The viewing will be held in the Athlone offices of the SEC on Saturday 28 September between 9am and 4.30pm.