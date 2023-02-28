Plans for LC students to sit Paper 1 at end of fifth year to be deferred

PLANS FOR LEAVING Cert students to sit Paper 1 in both English and Irish at the end of fifth year are set to be deferred.

Minister for Education Norma Foley is to bring a memo to Cabinet today setting out the changes.

Last March, the minister announced that as an “interim measure” students entering fifth year this coming September would sit Paper One in both Irish and English a year earlier at the end of fifth year, instead of sixth year.

At the time, the minister said the idea was that students will no longer have to face 100% of their exam on one single day in the month of June and aimed to ease pressure on exam candidates.

However, the plan sparked controversy with teachers’ unions and students criticising the move.

It is understood the minister and officials engaged with stakeholders, student representative groups, and parent representative groups over the last number of months to hear concerns over these proposed interim changes.

Advertisement

Key concerns outlined included the significant disruption that students entering fifth year this September have experienced to their education as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the plans now deferred, it is understood that over the next few months the minister will examine further when and how to implement this change in light of the concerns raised.

The measure was an interim measure that formed part of the remodelling of the Leaving Cert which the minister announced last year.

Today the minister will also announce the makeup of the senior cycle redevelopment programme delivery board, which will be responsible for overseeing the Leaving Cert reforms.

Separately, Justice Minister Simon Harris will bring the General Scheme of a Bill that will establish a statutory agency for domestic, sexual and gender based violence by 1 January 2024.

The agency will coordinate the implementation of the Government’s Zero Tolerance strategy, and report to the Minister for Justice.

The agency will also spearhead the delivery of services to victims, including the provision of accommodation, helplines and other supports.