Dublin: -2°C Monday 12 December 2022
Poll: Should Higher Level Leaving Cert Irish be dropped as a requirement for teachers?

Labour’s education spokesperpson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin TD has suggested it’s time to “consider changing” it.

39 minutes ago 4,153 Views 5 Comments
Image: https://schoolbooks.ie/

IN A STATEMENT yesterday, Labour’s education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin TD suggested that removing Irish-language requirements for would-be teachers should be considered. 

At present, for teachers to enter teacher training college it is required that they have passed Irish at Higher Level Irish in the Leaving Certificate.

Ó Rórdáin, a former school principal, said that given the “huge challenges faced by the teacher shortage” it’s time to “consider changing course requirements for entry”.

The argument for the requirement is both that it increases the fluency of the Irish language among teachers and also acts as an incentive for people to take Higher Level in the Leaving Cert. 

Opponents, however, argue that the requirement leads to less diversity of backgrounds among the teaching profession. But what do you think: Should Higher Level LC Irish be dropped as a requirement for teachers? 


Poll Results:

Yes, remove it entirely.  (299)
No, keep it as it is (271)
Don't remove it entirely but loosen the rule a bit (166)
Don't know (12)




About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

