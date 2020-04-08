This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 8 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Education minister to give clarity on Leaving and Junior Cert exams in coming days

The National Public Health Emergency Team is due to meet on Friday.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 1:33 PM
1 hour ago 10,999 Views 44 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5069988
Minister Joe McHugh
Image: Niall Carson
Minister Joe McHugh
Minister Joe McHugh
Image: Niall Carson

CLARITY ON THE Junior and Leaving Certificate exams is expected to be given by the Minister of Education Joe McHugh in the next few days.

The Government has said that contingency plans are under consideration and all decisions will be based on public health advice.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is due to meet on Friday to discuss measures, and it is believed that the public health advice will inform what contingencies are possible.

Last week, the Taoiseach said the Leaving and Junior Cert exams will take place in June.

“We’re asking you to keep studying and to keep focused. We are working on providing you with answers in relation to the exams as soon as possible,” said Liz Canavan, assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach. 

She stated that the practical and oral parts of exams have already been cancelled. 

“The minister has also said that he would prefer to see students get at least two weeks class’ time in school before they have to sit any exams.

“We know that students and their families need clarity on this and we know that you’re feeling a lot of pressure.

“We’re asking you to keep studying and to keep focused. We are working on providing you with answers in relation to the exams as soon as possible.

“Contingency plans are under consideration and all decisions will be based on the public health advice and what happens in relation to current restrictions,” said Canavan.

“The national public health emergency team will meet again at the end of this week and the minister would hope to be in a position to provide clarity on the junior cycle and leaving certificate in the coming days.

Minister McHugh previously stated that his department is still focused on written exams going ahead.

“We don’t have a baseline in terms of certainty. Ideal scenario would be the virus to peak in mid-April for students to come back after that. But it’s all based on hypothetical scenarios.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie