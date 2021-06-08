Leaving Cert students praised for ‘resilience and goodwill’ ahead of exams

THE MINISTER FOR Education has praised the “remarkable resilience and goodwill” of the almost 60,000 students due to sit Leaving Certificate exams on Wednesday.

Norma Foley acknowledged the challenging year students have faced, saying they have done so with good humour.

The written exams start on Wednesday and will run until June 29.

Students had a choice of sitting the exams or receiving accredited grades, with more than 90% opting to do both.

Candidates will be credited with the better of the two results.

Speaking ahead of the exams, the Fianna Fáil minister said: “It’s a very big day for the class of 2021 and I would like to wish all of the students taking their Leaving Cert exams all of the best of luck tomorrow.”

“Equally, I want to acknowledge the last number of weeks have been a very important week for all of the class of 2021. Many of those opted to have the accredited grades,” Foley said.

“Tomorrow is another opportunity and I am very pleased to say that the vast majority of students have opted to sit the exams and the accredited grades system,” she said.

“It’s been a remarkable challenging year for them but they have shown remarkable resilience and goodwill and good humour.

I have enormous faith in young people. In my experience, particularly from a schools points of view, students have been so co-operative and so willing and adhered to best practice advice in schools.”

She said that as society reopens, students should keep adhering to health restrictions.

“There is much more freedom over the summer and I would encourage students again to do what they have been doing over the last number of months, do what we all have to do, by abiding by social distancing, reduce our contacts, and I have every confidence they will do that,” Foley added.

“They have been remarkably positive and goodwilled this year, a very challenging year.”

She said the accredited grades process is going “very well”.

“Everything is taking place step by step and going in the direction we need it to go,” Foley said.

She said she is confident that students who received higher grades in the appeal system will be accommodated.

“There has been engagement and co-operation from all of the stakeholders, the third level sector and the Minister for Higher and Further Education (Simon Harris).”

Sinn Féin spokesperson for education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said Leaving Cert students have been an inspiration this year.

“They have shown incredible dignity and determination in really difficult circumstances, and made sure that their voices could not be ignored,” he said.

“It has been a very tough 15 months, but they have been very dedicated. I wish all students the best and hope that they get the results and outcome they deserve.

“But regardless of results, while the Leaving Cert is important, it is not the be all and end all.

“There are now many routes to fulfilling your dreams.

“And I hope that students can go and enjoy the summer after a really tough year or so – they all deserve that, for sure.”

It emerged last week that Leaving Cert students will have to wait until September 3 to receive their results.

Leaving Cert students usually receive their results and offers in August.