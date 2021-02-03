Poll: Should Leaving Cert students be given the option of sitting the exams or taking calculated grades?

YESTERDAY, THE GOVERNMENT signaled its hopes that a decision on this year’s Leaving Certificate exams could be made next week.

Among the options for the Leaving Cert include holding the exams in the traditional manner or repeating last year’s calculated grades system. A hybrid model of the two has also been suggested.

Unions have argued that the Leaving Cert should go ahead in the traditional manner but a number of opposition parties have said that an alternative should be found.

So, today we’re asking you: Should Leaving Cert students be given the option of sitting the exams or taking calculated grades?

