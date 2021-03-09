#Open journalism No news is bad news

Portal for this year's Leaving Cert to open at noon tomorrow

Students can decide to sit the exams in person or receive calculated grades.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 5:26 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE ONLINE PORTAL for students doing the Leaving Cert this year will open tomorrow. 

This means that all students eligible for this year’s years exams can state if they will actually sit the exams themselves or receive calculated grades. 

School-going and external students will be required to confirm their choice for each subject, and confirm their subjects and levels.

The portal is open from 12 noon tomorrow and will close on Tuesday 16 March at 6pm. It can be accessed by this link -  gov.ie/LeavingCertificate.

To register, students need:

  • their examination number
  • their PPS number
  • a mobile phone number
  • their email address.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said: “I would encourage all students when creating their account on the portal to examine carefully the options available to them in sitting the written examinations and receiving the SEC Accredited Grades.

“It is also important that students continue to engage with the in-person learning and assessment process which provides further data for teachers to draw from in the process of estimating marks.”

