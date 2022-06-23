#Open journalism No news is bad news

Leaving Cert results will be issued on 2 September

This will be the third year in a row that Leaving Cert results won’t be available until early September.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 12:40 PM
Invigilator Padraig Carbury hands out Leaving Certificate exams at O'Connell Secondary School on North Richmond St in Dublin on 8 June 2022
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

LEAVING CERTIFICATE RESULTS will be issued to students on Friday 2 September, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) has confirmed.

This will be the third year in a row that Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied examination results won’t be available until early September, later than the usual mid-August date, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Details of the arrangements for the 2022 certificate examinations were announced on 1 February.

Since that time, the SEC has been planning “all aspects of the examinations across Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and Junior Cycle”, a statement issued today noted.

“This has been a significant undertaking in the current year in light of the ongoing effects of Covid-19 on schools; candidates; contract staff and the staff of the SEC. Some 131,000 candidates are undertaking examinations this year, an increase of 6% (+7,000) compared to the last time a full set of examinations was run in 2019.

“There are a number of significant factors which have made providing a date for the issue of the Leaving Certificate results challenging. The SEC has an absolute responsibility to examination candidates to ensure that their work is marked to the highest standards of quality and integrity and the Commission must be able to stand over the results it issues each year,” the statement added. 

This date was chosen due to a number of factors, including the following:

  • The provision of a deferred sitting of the examination for candidates who experience close family bereavement or who are unable to sit their examinations due to serious accident, injury or illness; or on public health grounds due to Covid-19
  • Giving effect to the Minister for Education’s commitment that the overall set of results in 2022 will be no lower, in the aggregate, than the 2021 results
  • Addressing the impact of shortages in the numbers of teachers required to fill examiner positions to mark the written examinations (while marking has already started, the SEC is continuing to recruit examiners noting that Covid-19 is also having an impact)
  • In advance of the issue of the results, sufficient time must be allowed for an extensive range of checks and quality assurance procedures which are required in the resulting process to ensure that the highest standards possible are maintained

Due to the pandemic, students in 2020 and 2021 had the option of sitting the written exams in June or receiving calculated or “accredited grades” instead. Students could opt to sit the exam in person and/or receive an accredited grade for each subject. Students who opted to do both would receive the higher of the two results.

However, this year there was no accredited grades option.

The 2022 Leaving Cert exams started on Wednesday 8 June and will run until next Tuesday, 28 June. The Leaving Cert Applied examinations concluded on 16 June and the Junior Cycle exams concluded on 20 June.

Results will be issued to Leaving Cert students through the online Candidate Self Service Portal. The SEC will email candidates about the planned date for issue of the results.

