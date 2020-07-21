Leaving Cert results to issue directly to students through online portal at 9am on Monday 7 September

THE MINISTER FOR Education Norma Foley has urged Leaving Cert students to opt-in on the calculate grades student portal before the deadline of 4pm on Monday 27 July.

It comes as she announced this afternoon that students will be issued with their calculated grades results for the Leaving Cert through this portal on Monday 7 September at 9am.

This date is weeks later than the date in August when students would usually receive their Leaving Cert results.

The results will be simultaneously issued to student’s schools on the morning of 7 September, with the schools being asked to provide support to students on the day.

It is hoped this will enable students to come to the school if they wish at a scheduled time, or that guidance or other teaching staff members would be available by phone for students to discuss their options following the results.

CAO offers will be made on 11 September, for acceptance on 16 September. Second round offers will be made on 23 September for acceptance on 25 September.

Students who wish to appeal a calculated grade can do so from 14 September.

The Leaving Cert student helpline, provided by the National Parents Council post-primary, will be made available from 7 September for students to reach a guidance counsellor with any queries they may have.

Minister Foley said: “It is important that we recognise the unique set of circumstances for these students, and that we all ensure they get the support that they need

“I am pleased that we have been able to bring clarity for students on how and when the results will be issued and how they will be supported.

“I urge students to ensure that they opt-in on the Calculated Grades Student Portal this week for their Calculated Grades, before the deadline of 4pm next Monday 27 July.”

She said that a meeting had been held today with the Department of Education and a number of stakeholders including represents from the third-level sector.

So far, over 52% of Leaving Cert students and 28% of Leaving Cert Applied students have opted in for the calculated grades portal, the meeting heard.

The meeting today also heard from the State Examinations Commission on its plans to run the Leaving Cert examinations – for students who wish to sit them – in November 2020.

Minister Foley was due to brief opposition education spokespeople this afternoon on these issues.

The minister was criticised last week for the timing of the announcement that the results would not be released until 7 September, after she had been asked earlier in the Dáil about it that same day.