Leaving Cert 2022: Students urged not to 'obsess' over points as race for courses begins

THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS across the country will this morning find out their Leaving Cert results as teachers urge their pupils not to obsess over their final points tally.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) congratulated the more than 60,000 people getting their grades today and highlighted “the wide breadth of options open to school-leavers”.

The results are due for release to candidates through the Candidate SelfService Portal at 10am this morning.

The CAO offers will come on 8 September, six days after the publication of exam results. Round two offers will follow on 19 September.

It’s the third year in a row that Leaving Cert results and CAO offers examination won’t be available until early September, later than the usual mid-August date, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

TUI president Liz Farrell criticised the “CAO points obsession” and urged people not to be defined by the number of points they receive.

She said: “‘At this time every year, much of the focus and discourse relates to points and points only.

“Students should remember that these numbers do not define them as a person, they are simply a regrettable result of our national obsession with progression to third level, an obsession that often distracts from the true meaning of education.

“Nowadays, with social media on everyone’s fingertips. that can really add undue stress to a lot of students.

“We congratulate all students receiving their results today and commend the resilience that they have shown in what were unprecedented, uncertain and unpredictable times. We want to acknowledge their hard work, their achievements and their commitment and diligence in difficult circumstances.

“Regardless of where they go from here, we have no doubt that the fortitude they have displayed will benefit them in the years to come.”

Education Minister Norma Foley also congratulated those getting their results.

She said: “I would like to sincerely congratulate every student receiving their results today. Congratulations to one and all of you. You have reached this significant milestone in your education journey and that alone is an enormous achievement.

“Throughout your school journey, each of you will have learned so much and will have developed a myriad of talents. Be proud of that. Now begins the next exciting chapter in your lives.”

Warnings

The HSE is urging that young people under 18y should avoid alcohol altogether and those that choose to drink should plan ahead, monitor and minimise their alcohol intake and stay safe and avoid drugs.

The HSE is also advising parents to have a brief focused conversation about personal safety and alcohol and drug use with young people prior to their exam celebrations.

Dr Bobby Smyth, HSE Adolescent Addiction Psychiatrist, has this message for young people;

“Whether going to a party, pub or club, be aware to pace yourself. A single cocktail, for example, can contain up to 3 standard drinks. This takes a full 3 hours for your body to break down, so it’s easy to see how we can overdo it quite quickly.

“Taking water breaks between drinks is a big help, and eating before and during a day/night out is also crucial. If you’re starting to feel loss of control, it’s time to stop drinking alcohol.

“As always, it’s important to look after your friends. Don’t let someone go off on their own if they’re drunk or high, in case of an accident, or getting into an unsafe situation. Try to stay in groups of at least three, and make sure you check where your friends are if someone seems to be missing.”

Mental Health

Turn2Me, a national mental health charity, is also urging students across the country to use its services when they get their results.

The charity said it runs free support groups most evenings at 6pm and a free ‘Thought Catcher’ online mood diary every day from 2pm until 8pm where people can post about how they’re feeling about their results.

Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me, said: “A period of significant transition in a person’s life brings feelings of trepidation and uncertainty. Many people find this period overwhelming. Turn2Me offers free, professional mental health services 365 days a year for people over the age of 12 in Ireland.

“I would encourage any young person, and indeed, any parents, who feel nervous about tomorrow’s leaving cert results to use our mental health services. Our support groups and our Thought Catcher services have no waiting lists, so people can sign up on our website, Turn2Me.ie, and start using these services very quickly.”