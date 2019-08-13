This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Latin, Libya and Leitrim: Leaving Cert results by numbers

Everyone has got their results, so here are the most important statistics from today.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 11:54 AM
13 minutes ago 1,381 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4763404
Students receive their Leaving Cert results.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Students receive their Leaving Cert results.
Students receive their Leaving Cert results.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

TENS OF THOUSANDS of students received their Leaving Certificate results today. 

To be more precise, 58,787 people took exams in 2019 and will now be awaiting the release of CAO offers later this week. 

It’s the third year of the new grading system, so it should all need no explanation. While as ever the majority of students took the traditional Leaving Cert programme, 22% of students took the Leaving Certificate vocational course and 4.6% took the applied programme. 

One thing that hasn’t changed is the sheer volume of numbers and statistics involved. We’ve broken down the most important data from Leaving Cert 2019. 

Leaving Cert results in numbers

56,071  The total number of students who sat the Leaving Cert this year. 

2,716 – The number of students who sat the Leaving Certificate Applied. 

697  The number of people repeating the exam. 

28,373 The number of female students who took the Leaving Certificate. 

27,698  The number of male students who took the exam. 

1,679  The total number of students taking an exam in a non-curricular EU language. This was a small increase on 2018. 

340 – The number of students who took the Romanian exam – this was the second most popular non-curricular language after Polish.

408 – The number of students who sat the Leaving Cert in Leitrim, the county with the lowest number of people taking the exam.

63 –  The number of students from Libya who sat the exam, where it has been offered at just one school since 1997. 

6 – The percentage of students who sat Higher Level Maths who got a H1.

5 – The number of students who got 8 H1s.

61 – The number of students who got 7 H1s. 

24.3 – the percentage of students who were awarded a H8 – the lowest grade – in ordinary-level physics and chemistry. This was the highest proportion of H8s in any paper. 

54 – the number of students who took the Latin exam. Numbers have declined every year since 2017. 

6,605 – Agricultural science remains popular. The number of students taking the higher-level exam increased slightly this year. 

0  The number of students who got a H1 in agricultural economics. But no student got a H7 or a H8 either. 

9.1 – The percentage of students who received a H8 in ordinary-level Japanese – a jump from only 1.7% in 2017. 

168 the number of students took higher-level Arabic, an increase of 70% from 2017

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

