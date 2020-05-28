This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 28 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two-metre rule makes reopening schools in September difficult, minister says

The minister said he will publish a road map for the reopening of schools in two weeks.

By Christina Finn Thursday 28 May 2020, 12:04 PM
1 hour ago 8,114 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5109834
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

EDUCATION MINISTER JOE McHugh has said it is difficult to see all students being able to return to school in September if the two-metre social distancing rule remains in place.

Schools are due to reopen on a phased basis in early September, according to the Government’s road map for lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking on RTE radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney the minister said:

“With the two-metre rule still in place it’s hard to see all students being back in September.”

The minister said he will publish a road map for the reopening of schools in two weeks.

At the NPHET briefing on yesterday, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan insisted the advice on the recommended social distancing measure being two metres remained.

Health Minister Simon Harris also tweeted a reminder today that the two-metre rule remains in place.

He acknowledged in the Dáil yesterday that some businesses will be unable to adhere to the two-metre rule.

The comments come after ministers had a meeting with Holohan yesterday, where a number of them voiced their opinion that the social distancing rules should be reduced to one metre.

A number of sectors, such as pubs and restaurants, have highlighted the potential economic and societal benefits of a reduction.

However, speaking today, McHugh said:

“We’re clear on the advice that we have at the moment that it represents, we think, a reasonable interpretation of the evidence and a precautionary approach to its application.

Related Read

09.05.20 Why was the 29 July date cancelled? When will results be out? Questions about the new Leaving Cert plan answered

“We think it’s the right measure for now. In relation to every piece of advice, and not just this one, we keep all this under review.”

Labour’s Alan Kelly said yesterday that the two-metre rule will have to change, stating that it is hindering the reopening of non-Covid healthcare.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin also raised concerns about the rule, as well as the 5km travel distance rule stating there is no scientific evidence for it.

Speaking on RTÉ radio today, Junior Minister John Halligan said he also does not agree with the two-metre rule staying in place, stating that the WHO and the ECDC are not adamant that it needs to be two-metres.

“So why are we,” he asked.

“This is having a devastating effect on the economy. The lockdown cannot be exclusively dictated by health alone, our economy is in a seismic shift downwards, which by the way will have a health consequences when all this is over, for people who have lost their jobs and can’t get their jobs back, people can pay their debts and so on. So I think at some stage, we need to examine whether or not the perceived benefit of the lockdown outweighs the cost,” said the Independent TD.

The education minister was also asked about the Leaving Cert today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The majority of students – 56,000 – have signed up to the Leaving Certificate calculated grades system. The deadline for students signing up is 10pm this evening.

McHugh said efforts will be made to reach out to students who have not signed up ahead of tonight’s deadline.

“I would encourage the remaining students to get going and if they are having problems they can contact the online helpline.”

The minister defended that teachers’ notes will be destroyed after grades are calculated, and would not be drawn on whether such a move would be of benefit to the students are not.

He said teachers’ unions as well as parents and students were represented in the talks that drew up the calculated grades system, he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie