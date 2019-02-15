This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you remember how many points you got in your Leaving Certificate?

The final school exams are a rite of passage for a huge number of Irish people.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 15 Feb 2019, 9:52 AM
14 minutes ago 1,945 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4494959
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

EARLIER THIS WEEK, a new study revealed that performance in the Leaving Certificate was a strong indicator of how a person would do in college.

The final school exams are a rite of passage for a huge number of Irish people, although most don’t exactly have fond memories of studying for them.

In fact, many people often like to forget about them as soon as their results are in, although for others, their results are something that will always be stuck in the back of their mind.

So we’re asking: Do you remember how many points you got in your Leaving Certificate?


Poll Results:





