Poll: Do you remember how many points you got in your Leaving Certificate?

EARLIER THIS WEEK, a new study revealed that performance in the Leaving Certificate was a strong indicator of how a person would do in college.

The final school exams are a rite of passage for a huge number of Irish people, although most don’t exactly have fond memories of studying for them.

In fact, many people often like to forget about them as soon as their results are in, although for others, their results are something that will always be stuck in the back of their mind.

So we’re asking: Do you remember how many points you got in your Leaving Certificate?

