Poll: Does the Leaving Certificate need to be completely reformed?

IT’S ONE OF the most talked-about topics in Ireland each year: the Leaving Certificate.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has said that the system needs to be reconsidered to suit various students with different types of learning styles and interests.

Speaking on Spin 1038 this morning, the minister said that the Leaving Cert should be looked at by the Department of Education in the wake of the pandemic to think about how the government can “do better by students”.

He said that that he intends to “overhaul” the CAO application form to recognise alternative pathways other than university courses.

So today, we’re asking you: does the Leaving Certificate need to be completely reformed?

