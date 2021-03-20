#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 20 March 2021
Poll: Does the Leaving Certificate need to be completely reformed?

The higher education minister wants to see the system adapted to “do better by students”.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 20 Mar 2021, 11:16 AM
1 hour ago
The Department of Education
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

IT’S ONE OF the most talked-about topics in Ireland each year: the Leaving Certificate.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has said that the system needs to be reconsidered to suit various students with different types of learning styles and interests.

Speaking on Spin 1038 this morning, the minister said that the Leaving Cert should be looked at by the Department of Education in the wake of the pandemic to think about how the government can “do better by students”.

He said that that he intends to “overhaul” the CAO application form to recognise alternative pathways other than university courses. 

So today, we’re asking you: does the Leaving Certificate need to be completely reformed?


Poll Results:

Yes, we need a new system built from scratch (630)
Some aspects need to be changed but others should stay (355)
No, it's a good system that works (144)
I don't know (27)
No, change would just make it worse (26)





About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (21)

