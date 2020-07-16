Leaving Certificate results to be issued on 7 September, Department of Education confirms

THE DEPARTMENT OF Education has this evening confirmed that Leaving Certificate results will not be available until 7 September.

In a statement, Education Minister Norma Foley said the results of the calculated grades system introduced at the height of the pandemic, will come weeks later than the traditional August results date.

“The results will be issued on 7 September, so that they will operate seamlessly with the CAO system and UCAS in the UK,” she said.

“All of this means that you have certainty that you will be able to use the grades to move on to the next phase of your life, either in work or further study, in the autumn.”

The first round of CAO offers will be out on 11 September.

The student portal for the Leaving Certificate Calculated Grades will open for students at 12pm on Monday, where all Leaving Certificate students will be able to confirm that they wish to receive their calculated grades results.

Each Leaving Certificate student who has registered for calculated grades when the portal opened initially in May will receive a text message about the portal opening on Monday next.

Over 61,000 Leaving Certificate students are eligible to receive Calculated Grades.

“I know how important and exciting this moving-on phase of your life is to you, and I am determined to enable you to do that,” Foley said.

“So, when you receive a text message next week, please respond and opt-in to receive your grades on the portal.”

First round offers of places from the CAO system will issue later the same week, on Friday 11 September.

“The arrangements for the issuing of results on 7 September means that students hoping to study in Irish colleges and universities will be able to start their courses a few weeks later.

“It will also mean that Irish students, hoping to study in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, will meet all UCAS deadlines.”