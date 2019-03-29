This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tenants spared mass eviction after Cork apartment complex is sold

Clúid Housing and Cork City Council have purchased Leeside Apartments.

By Órla Ryan Friday 29 Mar 2019, 9:41 AM
1 hour ago 5,104 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4566393
Leeside resident Aimee O'Riordan at an anti-eviction press conference in Dublin in June 2018.
Image: Leah Farrell
Leeside resident Aimee O'Riordan at an anti-eviction press conference in Dublin in June 2018.
Leeside resident Aimee O'Riordan at an anti-eviction press conference in Dublin in June 2018.
Image: Leah Farrell

TENANTS AT AN apartment complex in Cork have avoided a mass eviction after the building was bought by a housing association and Cork City Council.

Investment fund Lugus Capital bought the 78-unit Leeside Apartments in 2017 and a number of long-term tenants faced being evicted.

Under the deal, believed to be worth around €20 million, some 50 units will be made available for social housing.

James O’Halloran, New Business Manager at Clúid Housing, said the property will provide people in Cork city with “long-term, secure homes”.

O’Halloran said he hoped people would start moving into the apartments in the coming weeks.

“This project shows what can been achieved when stakeholders who are committed to housing delivery work together.

“This purchase will help us in our aim of delivering 2,500 homes over three years,” O’Halloran said in a statement.

Emergency accommodation 

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland, O’Halloran said the deal was great value for money as it would cost closer to €28 million to provide similar inner-city accommodation.

He said HAP tenants and six private tenants who are living in the building will remain there. 

O’Halloran said the council will interview people in emergency accommodation or on social housing waiting lists ahead of allocating apartments in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the acquisition, Brian Geaney, Director of Services for Housing at Cork City Council, said the local authority is committed to “finding solutions to housing challenges in the city”.

Clúid is financing the development of the units through funding from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, and a loan from the Housing Finance Agency.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    26,357  0
    Fora
    1
    		Cork's Fudi&more wants to go it alone when it takes its food delivery business international
    115  0
    The42
    1
    		West Ham open to selling Rice for the right price this summer
    11,260  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What's in our mam's makeup bags?
    3,782  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    'We are distraught': Liverpool band Her's killed in US crash
    'We are distraught': Liverpool band Her's killed in US crash
    Explainer: Why is Donald Trump asking the FBI to look into an alleged hate crime against a TV actor?
    US man pleads guilty to kidnapping girl and killing her parents
    COURTS
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Bobby Ryan died from blunt force trauma to the head, court hears
    HIGH COURT
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    High Court refuses 'radical' application by Sean Quinn's children in case against IBRC
    Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    CORK
    Tenants spared mass eviction after Cork apartment complex is sold
    Tenants spared mass eviction after Cork apartment complex is sold
    Cork toddler who died in tragic Roman blind accident 'died instantly without any suffering'
    Minister promises review into deaths of Marie Downey and her son in Cork hospital

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie