This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman and ex-partner who re-occupied their former south Dublin residence facing €60,000 legal bill

The woman and the couple’s teenage daughters entered the house after other occupants had been forced out.

By Aodhan O Faolain Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 7:00 AM
40 minutes ago 2,904 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4484846
Image: Shutterstock/kuzmaphoto
Image: Shutterstock/kuzmaphoto

A WOMAN AND her former partner who re-occupied her former South Dublin residence are facing a legal bill of €60,000 after a High Court judge ruled they should pay the costs of injunction proceedings against them.

The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were before the court after a house formerly owned by the man, where his former partner and their two teenage daughters had resided, was late last month re-entered resulting in the eight occupants being forced out.

Shawl Property Investments Ltd, which in September bought the house from a receiver appointed by a financial fund over the property, secured temporary injunctions against the pair, requiring them to vacate the premises.

The couple then agreed to vacate the property, have consented to the injunction being put in place until the case has been determined and in a letter to the court apologised for their actions.

Yesterday Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds, following an application by Rossa Fanning SC for Shawl, said that the couple should pay the legal costs of the injunction application, which the court heard are €60,000.

The matter was before the court for a few hours spread over three separate days.

Fanning said the costs were on a solicitor-client basis, the highest level of legal fees, in order to mark the “wholly illegal” actions of the defendants who he said could have no defence to the claim against them.

The Judge in agreeing to measure costs on a solicitor-client basis refused to put a stay on the order, but adjourned a request by Shawl for an interim payment of the legal costs incurred.

John Donelan Bl for the couple said it was accepted that Shawl was entitled to its costs, but said a stay should be placed on that order until the full hearing of the action had been determined.

Counsel said his clients intended to defend allegations made against them and bring a counterclaim in respect of the property.

The Judge adjourned the case for a month to allow the parties to discuss a timetable for the hearing of the action.

Proceedings brought

Shawl brought proceedings after the occupants at the property were forced out of the premises by the defendants.

It claims the man and six accomplices broke into the Dublin 6 property, changed the locks and forced out the occupants.

The woman and the couple’s teenage daughters entered the house later on that evening.

Shawl claims the occupation was illegal, and that the couple were well aware that they have no rights to the house.

Shawl also claims there has been “orchestrated attempts” by persons connected to the couple to force it out of the Dublin 6 property, and another house in Dublin 4 which it bought that had also previously been owned by the man.

The house at the centre of the dispute was one of several purchased by the man with EBS loans over a decade ago.

In 2011 EBS Ltd got a €9.4m judgment against the man over the loans which had been secured on the properties.

A receiver was appointed over the properties, none of which were ever a family home. Beltany Property Finance acquired the loans from EBS in 2017.

The woman claimed she had obtained orders in family law proceedings including a right of residence in the Dublin 6 property and claimed she would have been surrendering her family law rights if she had vacated it.

Her claims were rejected by the courts, clearing the way for the receiver to sell the properties to Shawl.

Arising out of the woman’s refusal to comply with orders granting the receiver possession she was jailed for contempt last May.

She was released from Mountjoy Prison in late August after giving undertakings to vacate the property.

Comments have been disabled

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Sky News poll shows Brexit has damaged UK's reputation for majority of Irish people
    72,821  123
    2
    		Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    63,412  67
    3
    		Poll: Should Simon Harris resign over the Children's Hospital cost overrun?
    62,854  159
    Fora
    1
    		Why native firms are drowning in the incoming tsunami of tech giant jobs
    45  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland back row Sean O'Brien to join London Irish after World Cup
    52,990  165
    2
    		'The parish was just completely raw and numb. To get back to the sanctuary of the GAA pitch was good.'
    37,164  3
    3
    		Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    33,032  51
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The nation is completely in love with Dan from Dublin after last night's First Dates Ireland
    22,958  0
    2
    		Everything you need to know about new Netflix show Russian Doll, according to the women who've watched
    6,389  3
    3
    		Justin Bieber said God 'blessed him' with Hailey Baldwin after a year of celibacy ... it's The Dredge
    5,518  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Woman and ex-partner who re-occupied their former south Dublin residence facing €60,000 legal bill
    Woman and ex-partner who re-occupied their former south Dublin residence facing €60,000 legal bill
    'Michael Shine spoke very, very softly and referred to me as a nice boy most of the time'
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    GARDAí
    Victim of fatal Darndale shooting named as 39-year-old John Lawless
    Victim of fatal Darndale shooting named as 39-year-old John Lawless
    Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    Gardaí arrest two men suspected of involvement in bogus charity collections
    COURT
    Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears
    Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears
    Leader of so-called New IRA in Dublin given life sentence for murder of dissident republican
    Singer songwriter brings copyright infringement action to High Court over One Direction song
    SHOOTING
    'A vicious and sickening attack': Man shot in Derry
    'A vicious and sickening attack': Man shot in Derry
    Three people arrested over murder of Michael Keogh in 2017 released without charge
    Evofit of suspected gunman who fatally shot man outside Belfast school released

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie