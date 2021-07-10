#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 16°C Saturday 10 July 2021
Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000

Might be worth checking the attic.

By Press Association Saturday 10 Jul 2021, 7:04 PM
The Legend of Zelda.
Image: Heritage Auctions via AP
Image: Heritage Auctions via AP

AN UNOPENED COPY of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000 (€733,000).

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game was sold yesterday.

The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987.

The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.

“The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can’t be understated… it is a true collector’s piece,” Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said in a statement.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000 (€556,000).

Press Association

