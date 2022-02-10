#Open journalism No news is bad news

Lego is opening its first Irish store in Dublin this summer

The store will open in a Grafton Street unit previously occupied by Top Man.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 12:12 PM
Dublin Town said the announcement has
Dublin Town said the announcement has "raised cheers from neighbouring businesses."
Image: Lego

LEGO FANS OF all ages will welcome the news that the iconic toy company is opening its first Irish store on Dublin’s Grafton Street this summer.

The new shop will be located in the heart of the capital’s most popular shopping district at 41 Grafton Street, which was formerly a Top Man outlet. 

The Danish firm says it will follow a “retailtainment” concept which aims to blend physical and digital experiences. 

The will be a Lego minifigure factory, where shoppers can create unique minifigures, and minifigures that mimic facial expressions.

The store will also have 3D Lego models inspired by Irish culture and free build challenges and events each month.

Simone Sweeney, vice president of global Lego retail development, said the company was very excited when the opportunity to open on Grafton Street came about.

“The city has been part of Lego Retail’s expansion strategy for many years given the existing huge number of Lego Fans in Ireland and the international customers typically found in the city,” Sweeney said.

“The new Lego Store in Dublin will allow builders of all ages to be inspired by endless play possibilities and for new builders to welcome them into a new exciting journey of discovery into the Lego universe.

“We are also excited to be revealing the new Lego retail platform in this market with innovative retail-first experiences and a destination for product launches, events and a hub for our Irish Lego fan community,” Sweeney added.

The Dublin Town business group said the announcement is a vote of confidence that adds to Dublin city centre’s family appeal and will significantly augment the district’s diverse and engaging offer.

“Today’s announcement by Lego further strengthens the city’s appeal, particulary around the Grafton Street area and the surrounding streets and has raised cheers from neighbouring businesses,” Dublin Town said.

