Dublin: 25°C Thursday 11 August 2022
At least 34 injured after rollercoaster crash at Legoland Germany

The incident happened at the theme park in Guenzburg.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 11 Aug 2022, 6:21 PM
1 hour ago 7,309 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5838918
File photo of Legoland Germany.
Image: AP/PA Images
File photo of Legoland Germany.
File photo of Legoland Germany.
Image: AP/PA Images

AT LEAST 34 people have been injured after two rollercoasters crashed into each other at Legoland Germany. 

The incident happened at the amusement park which is based in the southern region of Guenzburg.

Several rescue helicopters were sent to the scene to remove the casualties to hospital. 

The extent of injuries suffered by the public remain unclear. 

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon rollercoaster, an amusement park spokesperson told dpa.

Last week, a woman died in another rollercoaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany.

The 57-year-old woman fell out of the rollercoaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause for the accident has not yet been identified.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

