At least 34 injured after rollercoaster crash at Legoland Germany

AT LEAST 34 people have been injured after two rollercoasters crashed into each other at Legoland Germany.

The incident happened at the amusement park which is based in the southern region of Guenzburg.

Several rescue helicopters were sent to the scene to remove the casualties to hospital.

The extent of injuries suffered by the public remain unclear.

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon rollercoaster, an amusement park spokesperson told dpa.

Last week, a woman died in another rollercoaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany.

The 57-year-old woman fell out of the rollercoaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause for the accident has not yet been identified.