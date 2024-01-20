Advertisement
Jordan Larmour celebrates his try with Josh van der Flier. Juan Gasparini/INPHO
Champions Cup

Leinster boost chances of home knockout run with bonus-point victory at Leicester

Leo Cullen and Jacques Nienaber’s side ran out 27-10 victors at Welford Road.
9
3.1k
1 hour ago
The 42 Team

A LATE TRY by Caelan Doris boosted Leinster’s chances of landing a top-two seed in the Champions Cup knockout stages which would result in home advantage as far as the semi-finals if the eastern province were to make it that far.

Leo Cullen and Jacques Nienaber’s side ran out bonus-point, 27-10 victors over Leicester Tigers at Welford Road, with Doris dotting down the eastern province’s all-important fourth try deep into second-half stoppage time.

Earlier tries by Ireland-international trio Joe McCarthy, Jordan Larmour and Dan Sheehan had put Leinster in the driving seat after Leicester had built a 10-0 lead in the opening minutes via a try by Hanro Liebenberg.

Read Ciarán Kennedy’s full match report from Welford Road: Leinster leave it late to claim bonus-point win at Leicester (€)

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     