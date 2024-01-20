Leinster boost chances of home knockout run with bonus-point victory at Leicester

A LATE TRY by Caelan Doris boosted Leinster’s chances of landing a top-two seed in the Champions Cup knockout stages which would result in home advantage as far as the semi-finals if the eastern province were to make it that far.

Leo Cullen and Jacques Nienaber’s side ran out bonus-point, 27-10 victors over Leicester Tigers at Welford Road, with Doris dotting down the eastern province’s all-important fourth try deep into second-half stoppage time.

Earlier tries by Ireland-international trio Joe McCarthy, Jordan Larmour and Dan Sheehan had put Leinster in the driving seat after Leicester had built a 10-0 lead in the opening minutes via a try by Hanro Liebenberg.

Read Ciarán Kennedy’s full match report from Welford Road: Leinster leave it late to claim bonus-point win at Leicester (€)

