Leinster House refurbishment to cost €17m

Leinster House was commissioned to be built between 1745-47.

By Christina Finn Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 5:35 PM
44 minutes ago 2,273 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4720990
Building work being carried out on Leinster House on Kildare Street.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews
Building work being carried out on Leinster House on Kildare Street.
Building work being carried out on Leinster House on Kildare Street.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

THE REFURBISHMENT OF Leinster House is set to cost in the region of €17 million, an Oireachtas Committee has heard today.

Clerk of the Dáil Peter Finnegal told the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee that the refurbishment of the building where the Dáil and Seanad are housed should be completed next month.

In 2016, it was announced that Leinster House, which is 272 years old, would be undergoing a major programme of restoration.  

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane asked about the overall costs of the works, stating that reports in 2017 projected the cost at €8 million. 

Finnegan said that would have been a “rough estimate” at the time, adding that the total project spend – which includes design and construction – comes in at €14.87 million. 

He said the final cost will come in at about 15% above that, at roughly €17 million.

The refurbishment included the relocation of the Seanad to the the Ceramics Room of the National Museum.

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell asked what costs the Houses of the Oireachtas had incurred in relation to the move. 

As part of the deal to relocate the Seanad to the National Museum building, Finnegan said the commission paid €500,000 to install a lift in the museum. He added that other costs relating to securing doors were also incurred by the Houses of the Oireachtas.

download Leinster House 1865-1914, taken by photographer Robert French. Source: National Library of Ireland/The Lawrence Photograph Collection

As part of the upgrade, structural strengthening to some existing floors, as well as fire upgrading works were carried out. 

Refurbishment of the existing historic windows, window shutters and other internal joinery items, as well as stone repairs both internally and externally were completed. 

Significant work was also carried out on the roof of the building. 

Leinster House was commissioned to be built between 1745-47 and was originally known as Kildare House after James Fitzgerald, the Earl of Kildare.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

