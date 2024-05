The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

LEINSTER ARE ONE game away from Champions Cup glory after overcoming a dogged Northampton Saints side at Croke Park, 20-17.

The province led by 12 at half-time thanks to two James Lowe tries and a Ross Byrne penalty, and appeared to put the game beyond any real doubt when Lowe added his third shortly after the restart.

Yet Northampton then sparked into life with two second-half tries, Leinster hanging on to claim a three-point win.

They’ll now play the winners of tomorrow’s meeting between Toulouse and Harlequins in the May 25 final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Leinster scorers:

Tries: Lowe [3]

Conversion: R Byrne [1/3]

Penalty: R Byrne [1/1]

Northampton scorers:

Tries: Hendy, Seabrook

Conversions: Smith [2/2]

Penalty: Smith [1/1]

