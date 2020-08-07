Gardaí in Leitrim discover grow house with €240,000 worth of cannabis plants

A GROW HOUSE containing approximately 300 cannabis plants was discovered by gardaí in Leitrim today.

At around 10am this morning, gardaí and detectives from the Sligo/Leitrim division searched a house in the Carrigallen area.

Cannabis plants worth around €240,000 were seized, along with growing equipment including lights, fans and an irrigation system.

Two men – both aged in their 20s – were arrested at the scene.

They were taken to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station where they’re being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a statement, gardaí said investigations remain ongoing.