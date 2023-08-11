Leitrim shop owner sells €4.2 million Lotto jackpot ticket

THE OWNER OF a Centra shop in Mohill, Co Leitrim, is “thrilled” for the customer who bought the winning ticket for Wednesday night’s Lotto draw worth €4,257,050.

The National Lottery is urging the player to come forward as they have yet to identify themselves.

The Leitrim winner scooped the prize in the draw held on 9 August after purchasing their winning ticket in the Centra on Station Road, Mohill.

Shop owner Eugene Baxter said of the win: “Ah it’s just brilliant, never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined that a simple trip to our Centra shop could lead to such a life-changing moment for one of our customers.

Advertisement

“We’ve never had a win this big in Mohill and it’s incredible to think that we played a part in someone’s journey to a €4.2 Million fortune.

“We’re absolutely thrilled for the winner and I’m sure the entire community will be sharing in this excitement over the next couple of days.”

The National Lottery is urging Lotto players in Leitrim to check their tickets carefully as Wednesday’s top prize winner is yet to make contact.

The player has officially become the 25th National Lottery millionaire of 2023 as well as the 9th Lotto Jackpot winner of the year following wins in Limerick (2), Dublin (2), Meath, Donegal, Westmeath and Louth.

The millionaire is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth over €4.2 million, and keep it safe.

They should contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize.