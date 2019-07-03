This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo Varadkar likens Micheál Martin to 'a priest engaging in sin behind the altar'

Martin has said that the comment “reflects more on the Taoiseach than anyone else”.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 6:43 PM
18 minutes ago 1,709 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4709139
The exchange took place in the Dáil today.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
The exchange took place in the Dáil today.
The exchange took place in the Dáil today.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has likened Micheál Martin to a priest sinning “behind the altar” during a Dáil exchange about the cost of capital projects.

The Fianna Fáil leader was questioning the Taoiseach about the potential for overspending on the Dunkettle Interchange and other similar projects.

“The indicative cost for this project of €100 million has increased to €115 million. According to the Taoiseach, it was meant to go to construction in early 2019. It is now June 2019. I am hearing rumours that the costs are way ahead of €115 million. Nothing is happening on the site and people are mystified as to what is going on,” Martin said.

The joke around town is, “Sure, we can’t get past the Dunkettle roundabout”. That project was to happen years ago. There is need for a reality check in terms of the National Development Plan.

Martin said he has been met with “obfuscation after obfuscation” when looking for clarity on these projects and he asked Varadkar to provide it.

In response, the Taoiseach made the comparison with a priest engaging in sin “behind the altar”.

“I am always amused and bemused that Deputy Martin likes to accuse me of being partisan and personal yet, as evidenced by his name-calling today, he is very capable of being partisan and personal himself,” the Taoiseach said.

The deputy reminds me of one of those parish priests who preaches from the altar telling us to avoid sin while secretly going behind the altar and engaging in any amount of sin himself.

Varadkar then went on to defend the government’s capital reserves for next year.

“As deputies will have noted, the summer economic statement provides an extra €200 million in a capital reserve for 2020,” Varadkar said.

“This is an increase in the capital ceilings for next year of €200 million. It is being provided to meet the increased cost of the national children’s hospital and the national broadband plan.”

In a tweet after their exchange, Martin said that Varadkar’s comments about sinning “reflects more on the Taoiseach than anyone else”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie