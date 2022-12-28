Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 28 December 2022 Dublin: 7°C
Sam Boal Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking to reporters last week
# Tax Cuts
Varadkar not 'hung up' on proposed 30% income tax rate
The Taoiseach initially proposed the tax rate earlier this year.
1.8k
1
59 minutes ago

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that he is not “hung up” on introducing a new 30% income tax rate, but that he wanted to see the standard rate cut-off point increased to €50,000.

The Taoiseach said that he wanted to reduce the tax burden for people on “very modest incomes” and that this could be done either by introducing a new middle tax bracket or increasing the standard rate cut-off point.

When asked if the 30% tax bracket would be introduced in Budget 2024, Varadkar said that he wanted to help people deal with the rising cost of living through pay rises and reducing income tax.

“That will help working people with the cost of living, which is really important. I believe that work should pay. And I think that in Ireland people have to pay the highest rate of income tax on very modest incomes,” Varadkar said.

“We’re getting to [a standard rate cut-off point] of €40,000 next year. I’d like to move that up. The policy objective that I have set is that we should get to the point where people can earn up to €50,000 a year without having to pay the highest rate of income tax.”

While he said that this would likely tax “a few Budgets”, he said that it should either be done through increases to the standard rate cut-off point or with a middle income tax bracket.

“I’m not hung up on that [30% income tax bracket] and I never have been. But that’s something obviously we’ll have to discuss at Government level between now and the next Budget.

“But certainly if the public finances allow it, I would like to see us continue on that road, so that you will be able to earn more without having to pay the highest rate of income tax.”

Varadar made the comments in a roundtable interview with political journalists last week.

He originally called for the 30% income tax bracket to be introduced earlier this year, with some Fine Gael ministers backing his call, including Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

However, the proposal met some resistance, with then-Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath saying that it’d be difficult to implement in a short period of time.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie
@TadghMcN
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     