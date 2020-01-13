This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Varadkar and Johnson to meet leaders of new power-sharing executive in Belfast

The two leaders will hold talks with First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

By Press Association Monday 13 Jan 2020, 7:31 AM
1 hour ago 1,825 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4963270
File photo of Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar.
Image: PA Images
File photo of Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar.
File photo of Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar.
Image: PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet the leaders of Northern Ireland’s restored power-sharing executive in Belfast today.

They will hold talks with First Minister Arlene Foster of the DUP and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin leader in Northern Ireland, at Stormont.

Their visit comes in the wake of the landmark deal, tabled by the UK and Irish governments, to restore the devolved institutions following three years of political deadlock in the North.

Johnson can expect to face questions on the financial promises the British government made as part of efforts to get the “New Decade, New Approach” agreement over the line.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith pledged major investment to alleviate problems in the region’s struggling public services, but declined to confirm the sums involved until a deal was done.

The Irish government has also made financial pledges within the agreement to honour commitments to part-fund some north/south projects, such as the A5 dual carriageway and a redevelopment of the Ulster canal system.

‘Historic time’ 

Johnson said discussions at Stormont would focus on how the executive intended to take forward “critical reforms” to public services.

“This is an historic time for the people of Northern Ireland,” he said in a statement ahead of the visit.

“After three years, Stormont is open for business again with an executive who can now move forward with improving people’s lives and delivering for all communities in Northern Ireland.”

Johnson added that he looked forward to meeting members of the new executive and “hearing about their plans for the future – including driving forward much needed reforms to public services and resolving the current health strike”.

Ministers will need to hit the ground running to tackle a host of acute problems facing a public sector that has been floundering amid the 36-month governance vacuum.

Top of the executive’s in-tray is an industrial dispute in the health service that has seen nurses take strike action on three occasions in the last month.

Under the terms of the deal, the new executive will also take action to reduce spiralling hospital waiting lists; extend mitigation payments for benefit claimants hit by welfare reforms; increase the number of police officers on the beat; and resolve an industrial dispute involving teachers.

The last DUP/Sinn Féin-led coalition government collapsed in January 2017 over a row about a botched green energy scheme.

That row subsequently widened to take in more traditional wrangles on matters such as the Irish language and the legacy of the Troubles.

