Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 26 November, 2019
Leo Varadkar 'certainly' would not rule out a Citizens' Assembly on a United Ireland

Varadkar told the Dáil today he would not rule out holding an assembly, but said it was a “sensitive time” at the moment.

By Press Association Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 7:29 PM
Leo Varadkar.
Image: PA
Leo Varadkar.
Leo Varadkar.
Image: PA

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he would not rule out a Citizens’ Assembly on a United Ireland, but questioned whether unionists living in Northern Ireland would partake in it.

Varadkar told the Dáil today he would not rule out holding an assembly, but said it is a very “sensitive time” on both sides of the border in Ireland.

He previously said he was open to considering the idea of a Citizens’ Assembly in NI as a way of solving the deadlock between political parties. 

Sinn Féin has been calling for the establishment of an all-Ireland Citizens’ Assembly to discuss the potential for Irish unity.

“We should not forget what the Good Friday Agreement is all about. It’s about acknowledging that Northern Ireland has a unique history and geography, and therefore, has special arrangements regarding powersharing in Northern Ireland,” Varadkar said.

“When it comes to issue of a Citizens’ Assembly, as I said before it’s certainly not something that I rule out and it is something that I will give consideration to at the right point in time.”

The Taoiseach said the current political stalemate at Stormont and a General Election being held in the UK means now is not the right time to call for a Citizens’ Assembly.

“We are two weeks or so from Westminster elections which are happening in Northern Ireland, as well as in Great Britain. The Northern Assembly are not functioning and the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement is in the balance.

“We might find ourselves in two or three months’ time in a very different place. We might find ourselves in a more stable situation and in a better political environments to progress these kinds of ideas.”

Varadkar said if unionists living in Northern Ireland did not take part in the Citizens’ Assembly, it would skew the results.

“I think we need to bear in mind – would unionists participate in the Citizens’ Assembly? A million of them, making up half the population in Northern Ireland on a very significant minority on this island. Would British citizens living in Northern Ireland participate in the Citizens’ Assembly?”

“And if they would not, that would fundamentally change the nature of that Citizens’ Assembly, because it would seek to discuss the constitutional future of this island,” he said.

The Taoiseach added if unionists did not partake, the Citizens’ Assembly would become a “pan-nationalist” assembly, rather than one representing citizens across Ireland.

