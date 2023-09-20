Varadkar tells CNN that Ireland's fight for independence shows why nations should 'stand by' Ukraine

LEO VARADKAR HAS cited Ireland’s own past fighting for independence from England to encourage countries from the so-called global south to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Speaking to a CNN reporter outside the United Nations General Assembly in New York yesterday, Varadkar responded to a question about why he thought countries in the “global south” were not more vehement in their opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The global south is the term used to loosely refer to poorer or less developed countries, many of which are located south of richer, more developed countries (though not in all cases).

Responding to the question, Varadkar said:

“I think there’s two aspects to that. There are some countries that have a relationship with Russia, receive military or financial aid.

But there are also a lot of countries in the global south that feel that some European countries are hypocritical, you know, given what happened in terms of the war in Iraq or given what European countries have done as part of their colonial enterprises, supporting coups for example.

Varadkar then cited Ireland’s own history as a country that was a victim of colonial aggression and had to fight for independence in his plea for countries to support Ukraine.

“A lot of countries in the global south… feel some European countries are hypocritical” given Iraq & colonialism, says Irish leader @LeoVaradkar. “Coming from Ireland… a country that had to fight for our own independence: don’t blame the Ukrainians… We should stand by them.” pic.twitter.com/84Bsp4yUoI — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 19, 2023

“What I always say to them coming from Ireland, a country that has never had any colonies, a country that had to fight for our own independence, don’t blame the Ukrainians for what others may have done in the past,” he said.

We should stand by them, they’re a country fighting for their sovereignty, their democracy, their independence, they’re just like you.

Varadkar also said that he wanted this year to be a time “that we say once and for all that no country can invade and take the the territory of another and that no country can try to change another country’s government by force or by coup”.

“And what President Biden said today that really resonated with me is that this isn’t just about Ukraine.

Whose independence is safe, whose democracy is safe if we don’t draw a line in the sand with Ukraine and say this far, no further, never again?

Varadkar is in the US to attend the UN General Assembly. On Monday, he addressed other nations in relation to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).