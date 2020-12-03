#Open journalism No news is bad news

Public will not be refunded if concerts in 2021 are rescheduled, Varadkar warns

The Tánaiste said it may be “some time yet” before mass gatherings are allowed.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 2:31 PM
PEOPLE BUYING TICKETS for concerts next summer should be aware they will not be entitled to refunds if the events are rescheduled, the Tánaiste has said.

Leo Varadkar said there was “no guarantee” such events would go ahead and that it may be “some time yet” before mass gatherings are allowed.

The music festival Longitude yesterday announced its return in July 2021, an event that typically attracts 40,000 people.

Varadkar today said: “There are now tickets on sale for some major events that we all hope will go ahead next summer.

“The advice I would say is that there is no guarantee that those events will go ahead. It might be some time yet before we can attend matches, concerts and mass gatherings.

“I hope it is possible in the summer, but that’s far from sure at this point.

“Under the law it is possible for companies organising those events to cancel them and reschedule them. They don’t have to refund the cost of the ticket, they can reschedule them.

“I think people who are buying a ticket should be aware of that. They’re not guaranteed a refund, they might find the gig rescheduled.”

Varadkar made the comments in the Dáil this afternoon, responding to Labour leader Alan Kelly during Leaders’ Questions.

Vaccine

Kelly also quizzed Varadkar on plans for the rollout of a vaccine, which is expected to begin in January.

The Tánaiste said the issue of who will be prioritised to receive the vaccine will not be decided by the taskforce chaired by Professor Brian MacCraith, which is due to report to the government on 11 December.

Instead it will fall to the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), Varadkar said.

He added: “We would expect a report from them very soon, as to what the order of prioritisation will be.

“I don’t think it’s going to be rocket science. I think everyone understands that those who will be prioritised will be those who need it the most.

“Health care workers because of the increased risk and also the risk they have in spreading it to patients.

“Residents of nursing homes and also those who are older and have chronic diseases. Those are the groups that are going to be prioritised.

“And perhaps people who work in high risk environments, like for example in meat factories.”

Varadkar also confirmed that there will be no charge for the vaccine, which will be paid for through taxation.

