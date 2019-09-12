This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 12 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he wants a general election in May 2020

In a speech at the party’s annual away day, Varadkar said he has always believed that the next election should take place in the summer of 2020.

By Christina Finn Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 1:33 PM
17 minutes ago 11,523 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4806293
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

MAY 2020 “IS the right moment” for a general election, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told Fine Gael TDs in a speech today. 

Speaking at the party’s annual away day in Cork, Varadkar said he had always believed that the next election should take place in the summer of 2020.

This timeline would allow Varadkar go the White House for St Patrick’s Day and also ensure he can attend the EU Council meeting in March, he said,

“I think May 2020 is the right moment. It will allow to us to complete a full parliamentary session in the new year, discharge our Government duties around St Patrick’s Day and the March European Council and have a new Government in place well in advance of the next summer recess.

“We should also, by then, have secured a Brexit Deal or have guided the country through the worst of No Deal. Though timelines, when it comes to Brexit, are unpredictable,” he said. 

The Taoiseach said it would also allow the government to spend the next few months concentrating on other items such as the Budget, Brexit, regional development, housing, health and climate action.

“I believe we can win that election. In fact, I am sure of it even though it may not become apparent until the last week or ten days of the Election Campaign,” he told his party colleagues. 

His comments come as the relationship between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil appears to be souring, with Fianna Fáil TDs stating publically that if it weren’t for Brexit, they would have pulled the plug on this government. Meanwhile, a number of Fine Gael ministers have accused their confidence and supply partners of making “reckless” spending demands.

At today’s meeting, the Taoiseach took the opportunity to tell his colleagues that he had an enjoyable summer. 

“I had a great summer.  I got around the country a lot and also got a break.  But there is nowhere I would rather be than in Government, and in the Taoiseach’s office,” he said. 

Touching on the issue of Brexit, Varadkar said avoiding the return of a hard border on this island is a government priority.

“We must protect peace on the island and the success of the all-island economy. This is why the backstop continues to be a critical component of the Withdrawal Agreement, unless and until an alternative is found. 

“And yes, we are open to alternatives as we always have been.  But they must be realistic ones, legally binding and workable in practice.”

He added that there is a significant and growing risk of no deal Brexit, adding:

“We don’t want a no-deal Brexit and we will continue our efforts to avoid one until the very last moment, but not at any cost.”

Varadkar said the government would not back down on the Irish backstop, stating that the a Withdrawal Agreement without the backstop “is no good to us”. 

“It merely kicks the can down the road until the transition phase ends in December 2020. The only difference being that the United Kingdom would legally be out of the European Union but not in any meaningful way.

“They would experience none of the consequences.  We would face 14 more months of uncertainty and sapping confidence.  It’s not an outcome that the Irish Government can agree to,” he added.

In terms of October’s Budget, Varadkar emphasised that it would not be an austerity budget, despite it being based on the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. 

He said spending will rise by roughly €3 billion and an extra €900 million for public infrastructure will be spent on new schools, primary care centres, housing, roads, buses, and creating jobs.

He said there will be a package of financial supports in the event of no-deal.

We will honour the commitments we’ve made to restore and increase pay for hard-working public servants – teachers, defence forces, nurses and healthcare staff.We will also be able to provide for increased demand for health and education and disability services due to our rising and ageing population.  

We will also use the Budget to step-up Climate Action.  We must do that in every Budget from now on.

Varadkar also added that the much-delayed signing of the National Broadband contract is “a major priority” in the term ahead. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie