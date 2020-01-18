This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Varadkar defends Fine Gael social media video that was deleted following backlash

Varadkar said the video had set out to portray serious issues in a light-hearted way.

By Press Association Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 1:42 PM
9 minutes ago 1,264 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4970629
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
Image: PA Images
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
Image: PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has defended a video put out by the Fine Gael social media team that was subsequently deleted after a backlash online.

The video posted to Fine Gael’s Twitter account last night depicted Fianna Fail TDs running around Dublin city looking for policies, set to Benny Hill music.

Varadkar said the video had set out to portray serious issues in a light-hearted way.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin today, he said: “You will get negative commentary no matter what you put up, that is just the nature of social media.

“The video was making a serious point that Fianna Fáil has no serious policies and the party that purports to wish to lead the next government is not offering anything serious in terms of the economy, Brexit, health or housing.”

When asked why it was taken down, he said: “Because some people thought it was silly and we want to make the same point but maybe in a more serious way.

“It was a comical video that was making a serious point in a comical way. Fianna Fáil has no policies. They are not a serious alternative. They have had nine years to develop policies,” Varadkar said.

“We are a week into the election campaign and they have yet to bring out any serious policies in many meaningful areas that would in any way signal any change or difference.”

When asked if Fine Gael are now the “nasty party” and adopting negative campaigning strategies, Varadkar said: “No, not at all. We’re a very kind and caring party and we are the party that is absolutely committed to making our country a better place.

“I think a lot of people will recognise the progress the country has made in the last couple of years and we recognise that it is not enough and we want to build on that after this election.

“As is always the case in political debate – and all parties will do this – we will point out the flaws and shortcomings and lack of policies from other parties.

“We’re a week into this campaign and the main opposition party has had nine years to come up with policies and we have yet to see them and produce alternative policies.”

