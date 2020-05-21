'There is no such thing as free money': Taoiseach issues economic warning over Covid-19

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has warned that Ireland cannot borrow significant sums of money at cheap rates to manage the economic problems that arise as a result of Covid-19.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Varadkar said that “there is no such thing as free money” and that Ireland should try to run similar deficits to other European countries this year.

“Any money borrowed will have to be repaid, serviced or refinanced,” the Taoiseach warned, explaining that the country would run a deficit of €30 billion for 2020.

He said that many parts of the Irish economy might never look the same again after the pandemic, adding that Brexit will further complicate matters.

Meanwhile, Varadkar also said that the government would stand behind its “slow and steady approach” when it comes to leaving lockdown.

He explained that although some countries are opening their economies faster than Ireland, each country’s circumstances are different.

“We stand over the slow and steady approach. If things go well, the plan can be accelerated but we simply can’t make that call at the moment,” he said.

He asked the public to remain vigilant to the coronavirus risks, saying that Ireland would never get used to the loss of life caused by the pandemic.

With reporting from Press Association.