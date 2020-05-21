This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 21 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There is no such thing as free money': Taoiseach issues economic warning over Covid-19

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Leo Varadkar said Ireland would have to re-pay money borrowed to fight he pandemic.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 21 May 2020, 1:12 PM
44 minutes ago 10,712 Views 50 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5104503
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has warned that Ireland cannot borrow significant sums of money at cheap rates to manage the economic problems that arise as a result of Covid-19.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Varadkar said that “there is no such thing as free money” and that Ireland should try to run similar deficits to other European countries this year.

“Any money borrowed will have to be repaid, serviced or refinanced,” the Taoiseach warned, explaining that the country would run a deficit of €30 billion for 2020.

He said that many parts of the Irish economy might never look the same again after the pandemic, adding that Brexit will further complicate matters.

Meanwhile, Varadkar also said that the government would stand behind its “slow and steady approach” when it comes to leaving lockdown.

He explained that although some countries are opening their economies faster than Ireland, each country’s circumstances are different.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We stand over the slow and steady approach. If things go well, the plan can be accelerated but we simply can’t make that call at the moment,” he said.

He asked the public to remain vigilant to the coronavirus risks, saying that Ireland would never get used to the loss of life caused by the pandemic.

With reporting from Press Association.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (50)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie