Sunday 14 February 2021
Harris gives statement to gardaí over Leo Varadkar GP contract leak

Gardaí have confirmed they’ve received correspondence in relation to this matter, which is currently being assessed.

By Sean Murray Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 2:50 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that they are assessing correspondence that has been received over the leaking of a GP contract by Leo Varadkar to a rival organisation. 

As part of preliminary inquiries, it’s understood that the former Minister for Health Simon Harris has given a statement to gardaí in relation to this matter.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing from Harris, and his statement was part of efforts from gardaí to establish if they need to take further action.

In November, Varadkar said that he had given a copy of the contract – which was an agreement between the government and the Irish Medical Organisation – to Maitiú Ó Tuathail.

Ó Tuathail was at the time president of the National Association of General Practitioners, which was a rival group to the IMO. 

In a statement at the time, the Fine Gael leader said it was “not best practice” to pass on the contract in the manner in which he did.

That statement said he “regrets” that he did not ensure it was provided in a more “appropriately formal manner”.

The Tánaiste has come under sustained criticism from the opposition over the matter, and gardaí have confirmed they are looking into correspondence in relation to it.

A garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána has received correspondence which is currently being assessed to determine what if any Garda action is required.”

The spokesperson added that gardaí had no further comment to make at this time. 

Speaking to RTÉ’s This Week programme, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the first he heard of gardaí looking into the matter was through the media. 

Donnelly said no one in his department had come forward with concerns over the matter, and that gardaí should now be let carry on with their inquiries. 

