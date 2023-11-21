Varadkar: 'We can’t continue to aid Palestine and trade with Israel in the way we've done in the past.'

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has told the Dáil “we can’t continue to aid Palestine and trade with Israel in the way we have done in the past. That’s going to have to change in some way”.

During Leaders’ Questions, Varadkar was asked about what consequences Israel will face for their actions in Gaza in recent weeks.

In terms of sanctions, Varadkar said he is strongly of the view that they can only happen on a multilateral basis.

He said the whole point of imposing sanctions is to do harm to the country that’s being sanctioned and not the country imposing the sanctions.

Advertisement

Varadkar said that is why it should be done on a multilateral basis, but added that “we’re nowhere near that point” at European or international level.

The Taoiseach said he has said it before at European meetings, “we can’t continue to aid Palestine and trade with Israel in the way we have done the past. That’s going to have to change in some way”.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald said the South African government and others have referred Israel to the International Criminal Court, calling for Ireland to do the same.

The Spanish government and the Norwegian parliament “are moving to formally recognise the Palestinian State”, said McDonald.

“Ireland must do the same,” she told Varadkar.

She added that the Belgian government has called for sanctions against Israel, also stating that Ireland must do the same and reiterate calls for a ceasefire.

Read Next Related Reads Opinion: Ireland’s Occupied Territories Bill must not be forgotten - it needs to be enacted now 'A cop out': Calls for government to take a stand as over 100 Irish politicians sign letter opposing West Bank annexation Concerns over Israeli embassy closing down over Occupied Territories Bill 'an overreaction' say FF

The Taoiseach went on to state that the Irish government is using all its contacts and abilities to ensure that if there is a hostage release in the coming days, that Emily Hand is one of the first to be released.

“That’s a major priority for us now as a government,” he said.

People Before Profit Richard Boyd Barrett asked the Taoiseach today: “When are you going to act?” He said Ireland has responsibilities under the Genocide Convention, stating that in his view, it is a textbook case.

“I think what’s happened to the Palestinian people for the past 75 years is shameful, is appalling.’ He says the international community, the West and the Arab world have ‘let them down extremely badly, and that’s putting it way too mildly,” Varadkar replied.