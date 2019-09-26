Varadkar meets Jimmy Fallon while on US trade mission

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has met TV host Jimmy Fallon in New York while on a trip to promote investment opportunities between Ireland and the US.

Varadkar shared a photo of himself and the TV presenter on the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Taoiseach said he “had the pleasure of meeting Jimmy Fallon, an absolute gentleman who’s very proud of his Irish heritage”.

Fallon has hosted the late-night talk show for over five years. He previously hosted Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and starred on Saturday Night Live.

Varadkar also met representatives from NBC, Fallon’s network, to discuss production opportunities in Ireland.

Earlier in the week he attended the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.

The Taoiseach yesterday travelled to Los Angeles for a two-day trade mission focused on growing tourism, trade and investment opportunities – particularly in the creative sector – between Ireland and the US.

His programme will include site visits to a number of client and target companies of Screen Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and the IDA.

Varadkar will also have a courtesy call with Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, and inaugurate the new Consulate of Ireland in LA, which has been opened as part of the Global Ireland 2025 initiative.

The visit is due to conclude tomorrow, with an event at Loyola Marymount University for the local Irish community.