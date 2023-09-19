Advertisement

# New York
Taoiseach to raise NI and UK Legacy Bill at 'brief' meeting with US President Joe Biden
Varadkar says what the UK is doing with the Legacy Bill is ‘profoundly wrong’.
1 hour ago

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR says he will meet with Joe Biden briefly this evening at an event hosted by the US president for dignitaries attending the UN High-Level week in New York. 

Speaking to reporters outside the United Nations Building this afternoon, Varadkar said he hopes to get a few minutes with Biden to “fill him in on the situation in Northern Ireland in particular”. 

The Taoiseach confirmed to The Journal that he plans to raise the issue of the UK’s Legacy Bill with Biden. 

“We have a significant decision to make as a government now in the next few weeks as to whether we take an interstate case to the European Court of Human Rights or not.

“There’s a legal question as to whether it makes best sense to support the case of a victim or to bring our own interstate case, we’ll have to decide which case would be the strongest.

“And then secondly, obviously, there’s a political question, because it’s not a good thing to have to take your neighbour to court, but what’s being done, I think, is profoundly profoundly wrong,” he added. 

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is opposed by victims’ groups and political parties in the North.

The Bill, which has been enacted, includes a form of limited immunity for some perpetrators of crimes committed during the Northern Ireland Troubles and also prevents future civil cases and inquests into legacy offences.

Political Correspondent Christina Finn will be reporting from the United Nations General Assembly throughout the week. 

Author
Christina Finn
