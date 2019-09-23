Taoiseach to launch diplomatic base in Los Angeles as he begins trip to the US

THE TAOISEACH IS to launch a diplomatic base in Los Angeles this week.

The launch is just one part of a week-long trip for Leo Varadkar to the United States, where he will visit New York and the west coast.

Before travelling to LA on Wednesday, the Taoiseach will be in New York to attend the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly to promote Ireland’s candidature for a seat in the UN Security Council in 2021-2022.

Varadkar will also address the UN Climate Action Summit. Having proclaimed that Ireland has been a “laggard” in the past when it comes to tackling climate change, all eyes will be on the Taoiseach and what he has to say about climate action around the world.

While at the UN, he will also join Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand and French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as other leaders to discuss progress with the Christchurch call to action summit on tackling online terrorist content.

In New York, the Taoiseach will hold a number of bilateral meetings with other leaders to discuss Brexit. He is also expected to have a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which will take stock of the negotiations under way between the UK and the EU Task Force.

The Taoiseach is set to emphasise his openness to considering any British proposals for detailed, legally operable and realistic arrangements which achieve the objectives of the backstop. Those objectives are the free movement of people, goods and trade North and South, and close economic and political co-operation, said a government spokesperson, who added:

Talks are underway between the UK and the EU Task Force and there is a desire on all sides to reach a satisfactory agreement. The EU has made clear to the UK that it is open to examining specific proposals. However, as October 31st is just a few weeks away, the time available to reach an agreement is shrinking rapidly and engagements from the UK need to step up a gear in order to reach a deal.

The Taoiseach will also meet European Council President Donald Tusk to discuss Brexit, and will acknowledge the strong support of the European Council for the Withdrawal Agreement and the specific measures required to ensure no return of a hard border.



A government spokesperson said all sides agree a negotiated deal is better than no deal. “The Government is doing everything it can to prepare for no deal, but we’ll work up to the last moment to secure a deal,” they added.

After engagements in New York, Varadkar will travel to LA to inaugurate the new Hollywood base, which is being touted as a big resource to the Irish film industry.

The new consulate in LA is part of the government’s Global Green initiative, which aims to open 26 new embassies and consulates by 2026.

While on his trade mission to the west coast, Varadkar will make site visits to a number of client and target companies of Screen Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and the IDA.

He will also have a courtesy call with Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti.