This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 15 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo Varadkar says Maria Bailey case 'wasn't a plus' during election campaign

In a wide-ranging interview on RTÉ this morning, Varadkar spoke about the election result, homelessness, and ruled out a reshuffle.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 11:38 AM
39 minutes ago 2,789 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4683806
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that the Maria Bailey case “definitely wasn’t a plus” during election campaigning, during a wide-ranging interview that covered housing, the economy, a Cabinet reshuffle, and the next general election.

The Dublin TD dropped her case in relation to a fall off a swing at The Dean hotel after a massive backlash from the public and a “car-crash” radio interview. The party is now reviewing the case.

Varadkar said he’s also spoken to TD Alan Farrell, who recently featured on an episode of Prime Time over his successful compensation claim.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Marian Finucane Show today, Varadkar said that it “doesn’t look good” for the party as it tries to fight a “compo culture” in Ireland.

“We’re going to make it a requirement for all election candidates to make the party aware of previous convictions and court cases – we can’t treat them as private matters anymore because it does have an impact.”

When asked what he thought when he heard Maria Bailey’s interview on Sean O’Rourke, Varadkar sighed and said: “I felt really bad for her”.

“She’s a mother, she’s a TD, she’s competent; the interview was ill-advised. I thought she did herself harm and I felt bad for her.”

Local elections

Responding to the party’s performance in the local elections, Varadkar admitted they didn’t do as well as they had hoped.

He said that in Dublin, a lot of votes that would have gone to Fine Gael in more affluent areas voted for the Green party, and said “we need to respond to what that means”.

He said that although unemployment was down and “people have more money in their pockets”, Varadkar said that voters “are not going back to us” and had “gone back to Fianna Fáil, so there’s an issue there for us.”

When asked what that issue is, Varadkar said: “I don’t know – the electorate are never wrong so we need to think about that.”

“It’s the first time a party in government gained seats in 20 years. Other seats we were close to but didn’t get over the line.”

“The party is in its ninth year in government and is still gaining seats, which is hopeful.”

He also said that he would be against a general election this year, but added that it was up to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, who Varadkar said has “decided to link the future of this government and the future of this Dáil to Brexit”.

Varadkar also ruled out a Cabinet reshuffle, saying that he wanted Ministers with experience in their briefs to be in place when Brexit happens.

Brexit, the Waterford runway, and Gino Kenny Dáil exchange

Varadkar said that he viewed no backstop as being the same as a no-deal Brexit, and added that all sides want to avoid a hard worker. He said he was looking forward to meeting with the new British Prime Minister.

Answering questions about prudent spending, Varadkar argued that a certain level of spending was needed in the Irish economy, but said they would have to listen to warnings from watchdogs.

When asked about whether he awarded €5 million to a Waterford airport with no commercial flights against the advice of the Department of Finance, he said “Yes”, arguing that the spending was warranted.

Responding to criticisms levelled against Varadkar this week after he gave a short and seemingly curt reply in the Dáil to a question asked by TD Gino Kenny. 

Kenny had raised the case of a girl who is awaiting an import licence for medicinal cannabis, to which Varadkar said “same reply”, referencing an answer he gave Míchéal Martin earlier in relation to medicinal cannabis.

Today, Varadkar responded to the criticism to say that he was trying to save time so that other TDs could ask their questions, as they were tight on time.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie